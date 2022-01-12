 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Pastors should stick to the spiritual and not spread misinformation
Letter: Pastors should stick to the spiritual and not spread misinformation

In a recent Tulsa World editorial, it was written that we need to exert more effort in order to penetrate “whatever obstacles are keeping people from being vaccinated (“Oklahoma COVID weakness,” Jan. 8).”

Perhaps one such obstacle was highlighted in an earlier article about how several local ministers are spewing misinformation about the virus and vaccines from their pulpits.

Pastors are supposed to lead their flocks, not mislead them deliberately with potentially fatal consequences. If people discover that what these trusted leaders have told them about COVID is wrong, they would be justified in questioning everything they hear from the pulpit. After all, they aren’t really sheep.

Particularly in a deadly pandemic, leave the broadcasting of medical information to the medical experts. That way, the clergy may continue to merit our respect and people might obtain accurate, lifesaving information elsewhere.

