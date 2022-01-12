Letter: Pastors should stick to the spiritual and not spread misinformation

In a recent Tulsa World editorial, it was written that we need to exert more effort in order to penetrate “whatever obstacles are keeping people from being vaccinated (“Oklahoma COVID weakness,” Jan. 8).”

Perhaps one such obstacle was highlighted in an earlier article about how several local ministers are spewing misinformation about the virus and vaccines from their pulpits.

Pastors are supposed to lead their flocks, not mislead them deliberately with potentially fatal consequences. If people discover that what these trusted leaders have told them about COVID is wrong, they would be justified in questioning everything they hear from the pulpit. After all, they aren’t really sheep.