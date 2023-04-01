Protect our children! The mass shooting in Nashville was the 223rd mass shooting of 2023 in the U.S. Guns are now the leading cause of death for children under 18.

Our government protects bald eagles and spotted owls but not our dhildren. As Christians is there not anything we love more than our guns and ammo?

Ban assault rifles, large magazines and excessive ammo sales. It's past time.

