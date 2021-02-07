Letter: Past free college program built wealth and prosperity for America

The subject of free college came up during Democratic presidential candidate debates last year and drew plenty of pros and cons.

The cons claim it would be a socialist giveaway and a betrayal of the ideal of personal responsibility.

However, if a free college bill were to become law, it would not be the first time full college costs would be government funded for certain large groups, and not based on merit.

On June 22, 1944, toward the end of World War II, the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act became law.

Commonly referred to as the G.I. Bill, it provided veterans up to $500 a year in tuition and associated attendance costs — books, fees and supplies — plus a living allowance.

University of Oklahoma tuition for Oklahoma residents at the time was less than $48 a semester.

The bill’s popularity was immediate, and by 1949 almost 50% of nationwide college student enrollees were veterans.

Over the next few years U.S. colleges and universities produced hundreds of thousands engineers, architects, journalists, accountants, business persons, educators and other professionals.