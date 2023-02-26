Marijuana prohibition for adults is clearly wrong. Criminal penalties make sense if plants were radioactive or explosive. Instead, we pay drug agents to hide in bushes, jump out of bushes and arrest people for smoking bushes!

We can fix Oklahoma’s outdated marijuana law by voting yes on State Question 820 on March 7. It allows adults 21 and older to use marijuana legally.

I believe criminal law should make society healthier and safer. Arresting marijuana users does not meet that standard. It is a dysfunctional law.

It wastes public funds, profits unregulated dealers, causes social conflict and spreads paranoia.

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana consumers are living evidence that marijuana should be less restricted. Thousands of Oklahomans are consuming marijuana regularly and behaving safely. We have the receipts to prove it.

Why should the average adult have to waste time and money getting a doctor’s approval? Why should Oklahoma adults have to be on a special list just to use marijuana?

We don’t have to do that for more toxic substances like alcohol and tobacco. Proof of age should be good enough.

I still fully support Oklahoma’s medical marijuana program. Many people will only try and benefit from marijuana if their doctor approves. Children can only be safely treated through medical marijuana with a doctor's prescription. I totally agree with that restriction being maintained.

Marijuana is an amazing medicine, a holy sacrament and a delight of festivity.

Please vote yes on SQ 820. Go to YESon820.com for to get information, volunteer or contribute.

