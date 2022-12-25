Letter: Pass Afghan Adjustment Act

I am an attorney and a legal fellow at the University of Tulsa legal clinic. The TU legal clinic provides pro bono legal services and know-your-rights educational events for those in our community who need them, including our new immigrant neighbors.

TU's Project 850 Fellowship was created in response to the state's and resettlement agencies' announcement that we would be welcoming 850 Afghan evacuees to our city, all of whom urgently needed help with their immigration status.

This year I have spent most days listening to personal accounts of the trauma these brave people endured during the evacuation, in addition to the previous inter-generational traumas of living in a persistently war-torn country.

Now, most are in immigration legal limbo, many of them separated from their spouses and children, culturally isolated and without the purpose of their previous professions.

The pending Afghan Adjustment Act would not fix all of those problems, but it would at least allow these folks to heal more quickly; to feel secure in resettling their lives and begin reunifying with their families.

Additionally, the Afghan Adjustment Act would relieve our overburdened immigration system from processing thousands of asylum and Special Immigrant Visa applications.

It would show the world that America does not abandon its friends and allies. And it would require additional security vetting that would occur more quickly as evacuees are incentivized by the prospect of green cards.

Please urge your representatives to support the Afghans who supported us and pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

