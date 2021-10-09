 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Party of Lincoln now led by a Svengali
0 Comments

Letter: Party of Lincoln now led by a Svengali

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The political party that once was the party of Lincoln is now solidly the party of a Svengali – a person who completely dominates another, usually with selfish or sinister motives.

These elected and unprincipled loyalists, in the last 10 months, have undermined the presidential election by claiming that it was stolen; passed laws in numerous states to make it more difficult to vote for people of color, the poor and the blue collar workers of the nation; violated their oaths to the Constitution; and denied the true events that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

They are doing all that they can to whitewash the atrocities and the deaths of innocent people in that Capitol by turning their backs on law enforcement officers who protected them from a raging mob, sent there to overthrow a democratic and fair election.

They were sent there by a Svengali. Nations and their elected politicians must learn from the dark events of history. Those who learn nothing from history will likely repeat those prior mistakes. It is no exaggeration to state that we, the American citizens, are blindly and irresponsibly heading down that road at a most lethal speed and the party of the Svengali – once the party of Lincoln – is driving. The only roadblock is a fragile Democracy in peril of dissolution.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

The newly-installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force can not be complacent nine months after the Jan. 6 insurrection that left police battled, bloodied and bruised. Lawmakers are being threatened now more than ever.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News