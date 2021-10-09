Letter: Party of Lincoln now led by a Svengali

The political party that once was the party of Lincoln is now solidly the party of a Svengali – a person who completely dominates another, usually with selfish or sinister motives.

These elected and unprincipled loyalists, in the last 10 months, have undermined the presidential election by claiming that it was stolen; passed laws in numerous states to make it more difficult to vote for people of color, the poor and the blue collar workers of the nation; violated their oaths to the Constitution; and denied the true events that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

They are doing all that they can to whitewash the atrocities and the deaths of innocent people in that Capitol by turning their backs on law enforcement officers who protected them from a raging mob, sent there to overthrow a democratic and fair election.

They were sent there by a Svengali. Nations and their elected politicians must learn from the dark events of history. Those who learn nothing from history will likely repeat those prior mistakes. It is no exaggeration to state that we, the American citizens, are blindly and irresponsibly heading down that road at a most lethal speed and the party of the Svengali – once the party of Lincoln – is driving. The only roadblock is a fragile Democracy in peril of dissolution.