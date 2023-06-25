The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was wise to approve the application by the Catholic Church of Oklahoma to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Charter School. We should not forget that a student is not forced to attend a charter school, and the financing of education comes from the parents (the taxpayer).

The parents are the best determining factor on where to send their child.

More than 68% of U.S. fourth graders in government schools are not proficient in reading, and the average price per pupil in those schools in 2021 was $15,205 compared to $11,645 for private education. Parents want change.

Is your local government school the best choice for your family? Fantastic! But what if that government school does not meet your student’s needs or does not align with your family’s values?

Fortunately, you have the freedom to research local charter, private/religious schools and homeschooling that could also be a good fit for the needs of your student. I challenge the assumption that government schools are ideologically neutral and that they are the only public education.

True public education is education that is for the common good, which a Catholic charter school would also provide.

Editor’s Note: Jay McCurry is the national director for state advocacy at the Association of Christian Schools International. In Oklahoma, charter schools are considered public schools, with the same rules pertaining to academic and financial reporting. The state’s per pupil expenditure for fiscal year 2021 was $10,084, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

