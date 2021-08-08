Letter: Parents are concerned about a lack of options for opening schools safely

As a parent of a Jenks Public Schools student, I’m writing out of concern for public safety.

The last legislative session's passage of Senate Bill 658 has left many schools and parents without an option for a safe return to school.

As part of a larger group of Jenks parents focused on this issue, we’re concerned that the governor and his supporters have taken rights away from people in our most vulnerable population — the unvaccinated.

I have no interest in furthering any political agenda.

My interest is protecting people from infection and our hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The data is worse now than last fall at this time. So exactly what data is Gov. Kevin Stitt looking at?

Stitt hasn't answered my questions.

