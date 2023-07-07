In a June 25 op-ed from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, he stated, "If you look at the left’s rationale, they never once point to the line in the U.S. Constitution that says that separation of church and state — that is because no such line exists.” ("State Superintendent Ryan Walters: Oklahoma welcomes religious charter schools")

Yet, from the first line in the First Amendment, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”

The Amendments are the U.S. Constitution, as many of the states wouldn’t have ratified it without the first 10, composed by James Madison.

In the letter "Here are some thoughts from the Founding Fathers on church and state (June 25)," there is a good, yet brief, synopsis of a few of our Founding Fathers' providential beliefs.

They were products of the Age of Enlightenment and were intellectually curious. Those who were “godly men” at the time would now toss and turn in their graves if taxes, in any form, promoted papist heresy.

I suspect there will be a few lawsuits, some erudite conversation, public protest (on both sides) and eventually the debate will come before the U.S. Supreme Court.

I love the church. I’m Catholic and received an excellent education from Catholic schools.

But what has been approved is unconstitutional, and I can’t begin to fathom the Pandora’s Box that will tumble open if public funding of religious schools is allowed to proceed.

