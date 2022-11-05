 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pandemic shows need for online classroom skills

  • 0

As people prepare to vote, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss: Despite the rhetoric about safe suburbs, the Tulsa area has a gun violence problem. Plus, have letters to the editor been lopsided this election? Or "litter on a stick" campaign signs unfairly targeted?

When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in the spring of 2020, many schools were ordered to close physically. As a result, teachers across the state and country found themselves teaching students in a remote or online format.

Currently, many of the state’s certified teachers learned how to teach, or methods of teaching, through university and college teacher preparation programs, and the methods they learned are largely effective for face-to-face instruction.

However, teaching online requires a different set of skills or instructional methods than face-to-face teaching. Online teachers must have knowledge of and experience with digital tools and apps and must be skilled in building relationships and communicating with students remotely.

Effective online teachers plan and manage course content and delivery of instruction through the use of technology such as videos, and they skillfully build a community of learners online.

People are also reading…

Since the pandemic, enrollment in online or virtual programs continues to rise, thus increasing the need for more effective online teachers. The logical place to begin training teachers is in college and university teacher preparation programs.

Pre-service teachers could benefit tremendously if programs would embed fundamental experiences in planning and facilitating online learning into each methods course. Colleges and universities hold the key to preparing pre-service teachers for the reality of teaching in today’s classrooms, physical or online.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

Letter: Where do Ryan Walters' allegiances lie?

"Ryan Walters seems to think that I would need to attend some type of patriotic education training offered by an out-of-state college before I would be able to continue to teach here," says Inola resident Timothy Allen.

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

Letter: Where has James Lankford been?

"We need a senator who is qualified, who will show up and who will collaboratively address our mounting challenges," says U.S. Senate candidates and Oklahoma City resident Madison Horn.

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

Letter: Madison Horn deserves election to the Senate

"Lankford seems to have moved into a dangerously dark and misguided area and we must look at who he currently is and what he does and not just hope that he will somehow get back to the respectable man he once was," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert