Letter: Pandemic shows need for online classroom skills

When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in the spring of 2020, many schools were ordered to close physically. As a result, teachers across the state and country found themselves teaching students in a remote or online format.

Currently, many of the state’s certified teachers learned how to teach, or methods of teaching, through university and college teacher preparation programs, and the methods they learned are largely effective for face-to-face instruction.

However, teaching online requires a different set of skills or instructional methods than face-to-face teaching. Online teachers must have knowledge of and experience with digital tools and apps and must be skilled in building relationships and communicating with students remotely.

Effective online teachers plan and manage course content and delivery of instruction through the use of technology such as videos, and they skillfully build a community of learners online.

Since the pandemic, enrollment in online or virtual programs continues to rise, thus increasing the need for more effective online teachers. The logical place to begin training teachers is in college and university teacher preparation programs.

Pre-service teachers could benefit tremendously if programs would embed fundamental experiences in planning and facilitating online learning into each methods course. Colleges and universities hold the key to preparing pre-service teachers for the reality of teaching in today’s classrooms, physical or online.

