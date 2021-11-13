Letter: Pandemic has had a big impact on caregivers

The COVID-19 pandemic, in its wake, has caused another crisis. This time, it is affecting a very specific population. Caregiver fatigue is a mental health crisis that needs to be discussed.

In the past, caregiving for family members in need already caused a massive strain on the caregivers, resulting in 40-70% of caregivers displaying clinically significant symptoms of depression.

Among those struggling mentally, 17-35% of caregivers have also reported their health to be in fair to poor condition.

Now, because of the ongoing pandemic entering its second year in the United States, many home services for individuals in need of care are keeping their doors closed, placing a greater strain on family members who may not have the financial resources to place their loved ones in 24/7 care facilities.

It is imperative, at this point in the journey out of the pandemic, that this crisis is discussed and resources be made available for those suffering from the strain of caring for a loved one. Depression rates have skyrocketed, and the health care industry is eating the cost – $9.7 billion are estimated in health care costs from the physical and emotional impact of care-giving.