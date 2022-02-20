Letter: Painful reminders of state's GOP leadership

“A good number of Oklahomans have known for decades how poorly funded the state’s school system has been.”(Doucette)

“…Oklahoma has about 32% more kids ages 10-17 dying by suicide and accidental drug overdoses than the rest of the nation…The adult suicide rate is alarming as well…Oklahoma ranks 6th at 36% higher than the national average.” (Editorial, "Keep our kids alive")

“Just 15% of Oklahoma HS graduates are ready for college in English, math, reading and science…47th in the nation…”(Doucette)

“…State Question 640, passed in 1992, made it nearly impossible to raise taxes for schools or anything else ever again.” (Doucette)

And the Republican anti-tax beat goes on in our mindless march to the bottom of the nation on every significant ranking except oil and gas production, and evangelical Christianity. Praise be to God.