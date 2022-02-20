Letter: Painful reminders of state's GOP leadership

Excellent columns in the Tulsa World’s Feb. 13 Opinion pages by Margaret Kobos ("Open primaries would give voice to political middle"), Bob Doucette ("Three decade education neglect needs real cure") and Ginnie Graham, while not explicitly attacking our state’s strong majority of Republican voters, ought to be required reading for them.
Sprinkled throughout them are numerous painful reminders of the damage done to Oklahoma under the past several decades of Republican leadership. A few examples follow.
“We could list neglected public schools, mental health, addiction, public safety, employment, roads, and tax and budget policies. Oklahoma ranks 48th in education and 43rd in livability” (Kobos).
“In 2020, we were dead last in voter turnout behind Arkansas and West Virginia. Only 55% of eligible Oklahomans voted. Of the remaining 45%…25% were too uninspired to show up.”(Kobos)
“A good number of Oklahomans have known for decades how poorly funded the state’s school system has been.”(Doucette)
“…Oklahoma has about 32% more kids ages 10-17 dying by suicide and accidental drug overdoses than the rest of the nation…The adult suicide rate is alarming as well…Oklahoma ranks 6th at 36% higher than the national average.” (Editorial, "Keep our kids alive")
“Just 15% of Oklahoma HS graduates are ready for college in English, math, reading and science…47th in the nation…”(Doucette)
“…State Question 640, passed in 1992, made it nearly impossible to raise taxes for schools or anything else ever again.” (Doucette)
And the Republican anti-tax beat goes on in our mindless march to the bottom of the nation on every significant ranking except oil and gas production, and evangelical Christianity. Praise be to God.
