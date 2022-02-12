Letter: Pace of road construction frustrating for drivers

I am wondering why all the roads take so long to fix or build, as it seems like there is almost no one there and if there are people there, it is only a couple of people.

I feel like there needs to be more attention to the roads and how fast they are being built because one road being under construction can cause a lot of trouble for a lot of people.

I am also wondering if taxes are going to the roads as well because there are tons of roads that could be newly paved and some may need to be redone.

