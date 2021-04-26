 Skip to main content
Letter: Owasso schools are great but could do to generate school spirit
Letter: Owasso schools are great but could do to generate school spirit

I am with Boy Scout Troop 80 out of Owasso and am writing about my opinion on the quality of the Owasso school system.

I attend Owasso High School and believe it is a fantastic school system, but I believe that there is not enough school spirit.

Not that we do not have any at all, just there could definitely be more events in the months of August, September and October to make the student body more hyped about the upcoming football season.

At the same time, the band program does not get enough funding. 

The other sports programs are very well-funded, but I feel the band program could have just a little more funding to improve the instruments of certain sections and for competitive marching band uniforms. 

It would improve the look of the band, which would in turn improve the aesthetic of all our shows.

Clayton Blakestad, Owasso High School senior

