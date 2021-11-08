Letter: Owasso is a great place to live

Moving to Owasso was a good decision for my family. Don’t get me wrong, I love Tulsa and still have a dear spot in my heart for my hometown Bixby, but my connections to Rejoice Christian School led us to move to Owasso.

What I have found is something I have come to love.

Some of the things I love about Owasso: It is a safe city.

In my profession, I have worked alongside many of the Owasso police officers and firefighters for over a decade and these men and women are topnotch. They serve with courage and respect.

Owasso has a small-town feel with everything you’d ever want. You don’t have to go anywhere if you don’t want to.

From restaurants to boutiques and lumber yards to Memory Lane Tea Room on Main Street, Owasso has it all.

You and the family can check the local concerts happening in Redbud Park, visit the splash pad at Rayola Park or head over to Funtastic Island for an adventure of its own.

During the crisp, fall Friday nights, you can hear the announcers from Owasso High School and Rejoice Christian School calling the football games where the fans are out to cheer on their favorite team.