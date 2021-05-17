Letter: Overturn HB 1775 and teach to the trouble

A decade ago, I moved to Tulsa to teach. Not long after, I learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre, arguably the most violent act of white supremacist domestic terrorism in U.S. history.

With the event's centennial in a few weeks, the question remains: How best can Oklahoma move toward race reconciliation?

One response comes in the form of House Bill 1775.

With it, Gov. Kevin Stitt, the bill’s underwhelming sponsors and the vast majority of our Legislature have voted, maddeningly, to obscure race in the pursuit of publicly addressing racial injustices.

How can justice be equal under the law if its inequalities cannot be taught?

The bill discourages teaching hard topics, such as these:

•KKK membership grew in Green Country after June 1, 1921.

•Tulsa bulldozed a resilient Greenwood District a second time in the 1960s.

•Our jails are filled disproportionately with poor Black Tulsan men today.

Color blind to the hard hues of our state, these leaders clamor to become the proverbial first Lord Norths of Oklahoma race relations, the British leader who lost the American colonies.