Letter: Overreaction to Rittenhouse verdict makes people forget importance of due process

In the last couple days, I’ve read a few interesting letters to the editor from papers across the country, including the Tulsa World.

These letters insist that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict is “unbelievable,” and that his defense is “thin.” The last one I read opened with “Perhaps trials by jury should be a thing of the past.”

Now, maybe I’m generalizing, but I’ll bet the person who wrote that calls themselves a liberal. Well, so do I. But my version of liberalism doesn’t involve calling for the end of due process, and it doesn’t involve ignoring obvious facts when they don’t support your narrative.

But there are clearly some people (on both sides, but in this case, the left) who are perfectly willing to do that. They have convinced themselves, and maybe even you, that their cause is more important than the truth. That scares me. It should scare you, too.

