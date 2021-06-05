Letter: Overpopulation is a crisis no one is talking about

Overpopulation is the gorilla in the room that journalists and scientists are afraid to talk about.

And yet recently a new population crisis has made headlines in many prominent publications. This new crisis: slowed growth, spun to sound like a population decline.

Journalists are not afraid to sound the alarm about this new population trend and its consequences — merging schools and neighborhoods turning into parks (gasp!).

Considering that we live on a finite planet with finite resources where the population explosion has resulted in unprecedented strains on the earth, and considering that the population is still growing, slowed growth is good news.

Current global crises (food scarcity, environmental degradation, mass species extinctions, biodiversity loss, climate change and health pandemics) have direct ties to overpopulation.

If people do not know that overpopulation is a concern, then the true population crisis cannot be a factor in family planning.

What I fear more than merged universities and neighborhoods turning into parks is more starvation, war, suffering and death. The first step towards avoiding these disasters is to acknowledge that population growth is a problem.