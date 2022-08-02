Letter: Overgrown grasses at 31st and Riverside a hazard

I am a tour operator. I will say the intersection of 31st Street and Riverside Drive is the most dangerous intersection I have experienced in the country.

Because of the city of Tulsa permitting the overgrowth of the grasses in both the center median and roadsides there, a tragedy will happen. A driver cannot see pedestrians crossing in front of them at the crosswalk or drivers going south cannot see approaching cars while making a left turn onto 31st.

A driver cannot even see northbound vehicles after dark because the grasses are so elevated, blocking headlights. Drivers cannot see vehicles exiting the small parking lots onto Riverside.

There will soon be one of the two things occur. A person walking across Riverside at the light, but behind what I'll call bush-height weeds, who isn't using the timed crossing lights (possibly a child), will be hit. Or a left turn southbound driver will be hit head-on.

No other major city in the country would give permission to let grasses grow so tall in center medians or at intersections. An accident is going to happen. It is just a matter of time.

Get rid of the tall grasses now before people are killed.

I live two blocks from that intersection and I know what I'm talking about. If my grasses at my home were anywhere near that height I would receive a citation from the city of Tulsa.

