I was surprised and disappointed by our local school nutrition expert's reaction to the newly proposed school lunch rules that would not even take effect until 2029.

Two of the primary rule changes relate to reduction in sodium intake and holding the line on sugar content. We would reduce salt levels by 30% and hold sugars added to food at no greater than 10% of the total calories served.

Our nutrition experts seem to think this is excessive over a 6-year period allowed to make changes and would result in requiring menu changes.

Really? Oklahoma has the 4th highest obesity rate in the U.S. with a rate of almost 40%. There isn't much difference between 4th and first place. West Virginia is the highest at 40.6%.

This is obesity we are talking about, not just being overweight. We need to make serious changes in what we consume. The habits children develop often follow them into adulthood.

Studies have been published for years finding that consuming high levels of salt results in much greater hypertension risks, heart issues and strokes. Much of this is preventable and can even be reversed, according to several noted double-blind studies that have been published.

Sodium reduction for children is a must. Most of the consumed salt comes from processed foods and meats, cheese, butter and just about anything canned. The proposed changes are long overdue.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.