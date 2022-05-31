Letter: Over the years, we've lost respect for each other. Now we're reaping the harvest.

Being a person who matured in the 1950s in Tulsa I, like most of my peers, regard that as the best time to grow up in America. A homicide was a rarity in Tulsa and crime was at a minimum. However, since those years we have evolved into a nation filled with violence and rage. There are any number of factors contributing to this.

It began in the 60’s, with “If it feels good, do it.” Movies became increasingly more brutal and violent. Young minds saw the violence and concluded that this was the way to resolve your problem. Drug use has exploded. Criminal gangs run rampant. Respect for the rights of others has become virtually non-existent. Police officers, teachers and other authorities are often the victims of violent behavior. Parents often teach their children to defy authority.

As a result, we have degenerated into a society where we use violence as a means of problem resolution. It has taken decades to reach this point, so I doubt that we will see any changes for a long, long time. Unfortunately, I think that we are finding that we are reaping what we have sown.

