Letter: Outstanding work by Tulsa Health Department

Kudos to the Tulsa Health Department for its Expo Square vaccination program.

After seeing reports of long lines and no more the vaccine, we were anticipating the same scenario here. 

This was the most put-in-order, well-planned and informed program.

And, there were the courteous, gracious and knowledgeable volunteers. 

We were in-and-out of there in less than my allocated time of 30 minutes, with a card with the time and date of the next appointment. 

We couldn't show our appreciation enough. 

