Letter: Outlawing abortion brings frustrating set of new problems

Congratulations to certain male governors and now apparently Supreme Court males, who do not have a uterus or have never been pregnant; know what is best for a woman's health and well-being; and seek to force her to have a child she apparently does not want to keep.

How do they not understand that? I would like to know their plans on how they are going to help these women and children after birth. Hint: There are no plans. But they will certainly gripe when more families start asking for help.

Believe it or not, not everyone wants to be a parent, and some shouldn't be. Sapulpa police were looking for the father of a 3-month-old. This baby was burned over 35% of its body and had a fractured skull and fractured ribs.

As far as I am aware, there is no mention of the male's responsibility in any laws concerning abortion. It still takes two to tango. Ironically, there are constant commercials for products and solutions for erectile dysfunction.

How about preventing a pregnancy in the first place? Promoting Planned Parenthood is a good start (as its name indicates). They do so much more for women's and men's health than performing abortions.

Unfortunately, rumblings of banning birth control altogether are making headlines. No concern for bad outcomes there.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

