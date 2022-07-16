 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Outdated Second Amendment may need to go

I support the Second Amendment. All member of a militia should be allowed to keep and bear arms.

When the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, the only arms for individuals were single-shot muskets. So, current militia members should be allowed to own single-shot firearms.

However, due to the technological advancement in firearms and social changes since 1791, the Second Amendment is no longer relevant, and as has been proven time again to be a threat to everyone’s life, it should be removed from the Constitution.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

