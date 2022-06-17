 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Outcome of Jan. 6 committee already decided: Destroy Trump legacy

Monday morning, I watched a session of the Jan. 6 hearings. The committee, made up of 11 House members – nine Democrats and two Republicans – I am sure will be fair in the final resolutions they decide.

Notable House members include Adam Schiff of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. The Republicans, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are two of the most anti-Trump politicians Nancy Pelosi could name to the committee.

The segment of the testimony I listened to was from the seemingly vindictive former Fox election analyst, Chris Stierwalt.

The outcome of this investigation has already been decided: Destroy Trump's legacy. His "crime," taking on the well-entrenched Washington, D.C., bureaucracy known as the "Swamp."

The truth will never prevail in this climate.

