What an interesting and curious world we live in. According to the June 11 edition of the Tulsa World, “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Gender Queer” were the two top bestselling nonfiction books in Oklahoma.

It seems like our book-banning state superintendent is out of touch with the reading public of Oklahoma, but then again it seems like Ryan Walters out of touch with a lot of things. His tantrums are tiring, and it seems like he is channeling Chicken Little when he feels threatened.

Walters needs to act like a grown up and treat our teachers and our schools with the respect they deserve.

