Letter: Ousting of adjutant general further reason to vote Stitt out

Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated Veterans Day by replacing the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard’s Adjutant Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson with his pick, Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino. The governor asked for Thompson’s resignation in October. Thompson agreed to step down in mid-January. Apparently, Stitt couldn’t wait.
Thompson learned through social media that Stitt had appointed Mancino early, apparently because Thompson was following U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s orders for military members to begin getting COVID-19 vaccines.
That military order was based on President Joe Biden’s executive order, which Stitt mistakenly believes is unconstitutional. Biden’s action is within his authority under Article 2, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, which is not subject to state law or Stitt’s opinion.
It’s time to replace Stitt. He runs the state of Oklahoma like his own Gateway mortgage company, which faced disciplinary consent orders from mortgage regulators or had settlements to avoid those actions in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, North Carolina and Mississippi.
We need a leader who respects federal law and is willing to put the brakes on more than 11,000 COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma.
The governor can't fire his way to success when he's the problem.
