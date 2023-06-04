I first joined the Oklahoma Education Association in 1975. Today, I am a retired public school teacher living in Sapulpa. In order to support my teaching habit over the years, I painted houses, sold cars, and worked out of state and overseas in the cable television industry.

Currently, I am a lifetime member of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association and NEA retired. Doctors belong to the AMA, and lawyers have their bar associations. Police and fire unions represent their constituents. That’s fine, since we educators have OEA.

I ask myself why I am classified as a member of a terrorist organization by Ryan Walters after spending 30 years teaching in public schools from 1975 until my retirement in August 2013. Walters lacks experience as an administrator at the lowest level yet is in charge of our state’s education system. Instead of advocating for teachers, he insults them with divisive, vitriolic terms at every opportunity. Does anyone out there believe that some sad, angry person somewhere will soak up this foul garbage spouted by Walters and turn an assault rifle on another school?

Words matter, and, if we didn’t learn that lesson on Jan. 6, 2021, we’d better wake up. Oops! I just used the word “wake,” the past tense of which is “woke.” It’s time to wake up to the threat to our school teachers posed by the hateful negativity promoted by our unqualified, unawake state superintendent of instruction.

