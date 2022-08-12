 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Our leadership is blundering its way toward war

The cascade of foreign policy errors continues. In an utterly inexplicable foreign policy blunder, the third in command, the speaker of the House, decided to heighten tensions with China by visiting Taiwan.

The prospect of another great war has never loomed larger. There is no evidence that the prospect of mutually assured destruction by nuclear weapons will be a deterrent.

In the last great war, both sides had the weapons of mass destruction of the day, chemical weapons. Neither side used them in battle but 60 million people died. The only remaining question is, “What will Joe screw up next?”

The leaders who successfully guided us through the Cold War without nuclear Armageddon were all veterans.

Maybe that should be a requirement for the presidency. Maybe somehow we can avoid the next “big one” and the reinstatement of the military draft.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

