Letter: Our leaders lack the will to tackle our biggest isues

Every time we reach a point of dealing with a crisis, we’re prevented from acting, be it on gun violence, climate change, our troubled economy, COVID-19 or racial discrimination.

It always comes back to the lack of political will. Congress dodges the issues that their major donors don’t want altered, even if it helps the entire population.

AR-15 assault rifles should be banned. We all know it will reduce mass shootings, but spineless Republican senators and House members refuse to act in the best interest for all of us.

Even though millions march in protests for racial equality, political will becomes absent. Congressional cowards don’t want to touch such sensitive issues; their corporate supporters tell them what to do, every time.

They also hide behind the Senate filibuster, so nothing goes forward.

We need to elect patriots, folks that’ll tackle the tough issues, not cowards tied to corporate America.

