Letter: Our elected leaders don't care about women's rights

Because of HIPAA regulations, I am unable to get any information about a patient from a medical facility or their personnel without authorization from the patient.

I want to pose this scenario: If all the medical personnel dealing with women who need an abortion follow the HIPAA rules, and the woman herself does not disclose that she is having an abortion, then how will any outsider know that an abortion is imminent or has been performed?

The HIPAA law in and of itself should offer the protection that these women require. I am disappointed in all the people running for public office because not one of them will stand up for women's rights.

They are supposed to represent us, not promote their own agendas. But then, they are politicians and, if their lips are moving, they are lying.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.