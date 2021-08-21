Letter: OU moving conferences for better competition

No doubt the move to the SEC by the University of Oklahoma has a lot to do with money.

OU can and has made it to the playoffs easier in the Big 12. But I don't believe OU would go to the SEC and have losing seasons just for the money.

It will go to the SEC to beat every team and win the conference because it likes better competition. OU has always scheduled top-tier, well-known programs.

Beat an awful lot of 'em too!

