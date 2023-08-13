In a recent article regarding Oklahoma's turnpikes, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority complained about the "millions" in lost revenue due to the PlatePay system not being able to accurately trace tribal plates and tags. ("PlatePay is a money-loser for Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, agency told," Aug. 4)

As a long-time resident of Berryhill in west Tulsa, I've watched firsthand as the OTA was brought in on the Gilcrease Expressway project once the city of Tulsa realized it would be unable to fund the project on its own. I've also watched from afar as the OTA battles complaints from the Tulsa and Norman areas related to its lack of transparency (and pending legal challenges, as well).

If OTA members expect any resident to feel sorry for them because their lack of foresight in needing toll booths to solve this issue resulted in revenues lost, I think they may be out of luck.

Tribal plates are not new to this state. And neither is the OTA. This was not a "surprising new issue" that was discovered.

If we are going to discuss a revenue shortage related to turnpike charges, I and the rest of the Berryhill community welcome a chance to talk. We'd like to explain how our household revenue shortages are due to the OTA surprising us with the highest per-mile tolls in the state on a road previously free to drive and not adequately disclosed beforehand.

I'm not a tribal citizen, but I fully support tribes keeping their dollars out of OTA's hands.

