 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: OSU cross country improvements a source of pride

  • 0

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the homeless problem in Tulsa. They were both encouraged by recent remarks by Mayor G.T. Bynum on this issue, but Ginnie points out, too, that the public has a responsibility as well. Also discussed were great movies (Plains, Trains and Automobiles) and TV episodes (WKRP in Cincinnati, Friends) that contain a Thanksgiving theme.

Oklahoma State University Coach Dave Smith and his staff treated the global running community to a world class NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships for women and men.

Until recently, the cross-country course, used for training and competing in Stillwater, was a deer trail through tall, blue stem grasses. World-class runners balked at the possibility of career-ending injuries due to substandard conditions. Many stayed away.

Those days changed a few years ago thanks to the Greiner family, who sponsored the construction of visual amenities like brick column entrances and the safety of groomed indigenous turf into wide, even-surfaced paths that lead through gullies and along berms for spectators to witness the spectacle of young people pursuing physical excellence.

With ESPN cameras perched at key points along the course, the sun on a cold Saturday morning shone on several thousand spectators, representing most states in the union, many wearing the colors of their alma mater.

People are also reading…

Collegians shook off their nerves, sprinted down the opening stretch to complete their pre-race warmup, and envisioned the stampede that follows the crack of the starter’s pistol. Fans trained their binoculars on hundreds of athletes lining up for a national championship race. “There he is — in the red warmup pants!” said a father from Colorado to no one in particular.

Local fans had plenty to celebrate. Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished fourth and the Cowboys tied for first, finishing second on a tie-breaker rule.

The results and OSU’s first-class running facility should make us proud.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

Letter: Fixes needed in how Social Security income is taxed

"A bill has been introduced in the House under H.R. 8717, which would eliminate the federal income tax for a high percentage of seniors who had those higher incomes during their work life, to which I fully support," says Claremore resident Larry Jensen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert