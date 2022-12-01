Letter: OSU cross country improvements a source of pride

Oklahoma State University Coach Dave Smith and his staff treated the global running community to a world class NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships for women and men.

Until recently, the cross-country course, used for training and competing in Stillwater, was a deer trail through tall, blue stem grasses. World-class runners balked at the possibility of career-ending injuries due to substandard conditions. Many stayed away.

Those days changed a few years ago thanks to the Greiner family, who sponsored the construction of visual amenities like brick column entrances and the safety of groomed indigenous turf into wide, even-surfaced paths that lead through gullies and along berms for spectators to witness the spectacle of young people pursuing physical excellence.

With ESPN cameras perched at key points along the course, the sun on a cold Saturday morning shone on several thousand spectators, representing most states in the union, many wearing the colors of their alma mater.

Collegians shook off their nerves, sprinted down the opening stretch to complete their pre-race warmup, and envisioned the stampede that follows the crack of the starter’s pistol. Fans trained their binoculars on hundreds of athletes lining up for a national championship race. “There he is — in the red warmup pants!” said a father from Colorado to no one in particular.

Local fans had plenty to celebrate. Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished fourth and the Cowboys tied for first, finishing second on a tie-breaker rule.

The results and OSU’s first-class running facility should make us proud.

