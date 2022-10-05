 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Osage Nation is right in call to repeal House Bill 1775

  • 0

Oklahoma has 33,000 teachers who are certified, but choose not to teach. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the state's teacher shortage forcing districts to rely on emergency certifications and more. Plus, why are extremists harassing our county election board workers?

Thank you for the recent article on the Osage Nation’s call to repeal House Bill 1775 (“Repeal sought for HB 1775,” Oct. 1). This is an ill-conceived law that never should have been written and certainly not passed into law.

I applaud the Osage Nation Congress for unanimously passing a resolution to repeal this law. The ambiguity of this law makes it impossible for history to be accurately taught in Oklahoma, making teachers even more uncomfortable with their profession. The challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers is already difficult.

For example, under this law the woman’s suffrage movement should not be taught as it could make men feel bad about not wanting women to have the right to vote.

Nor should civil rights be taught, as some would have you believe that the Civil War had nothing to do with the concept of enslaving a large group of people of a certain race, who were forcibly removed from their country of origin and transported to our country for the purpose of financial gain and power.

People are also reading…

Furthermore, obviously we must not teach about the Trail of Tears; surely so many Native Americans were so anxious to get to the promised land of Oklahoma that many of them actually walked.

The misguided people who conceived of and supported this law are simply afraid of history because they lack understanding that the mistakes our country makes. Those who try to acknowledge and correct these mistakes are the real patriots and those who want to hide from them are the fools who harm our future.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

Letter: Lankford won't stand for sickened veterans

"Lankford’s vote against the bill to help veterans who were exposed to toxic waste from burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq shows he has no compassion for those who voluntarily serve our country," says Coweta resident Darrell Winkle.

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

Letter: Oklahoma under Stitt is not top 10

"He may be Republican, but this is not the kind of leadership we need in place to truly make this a top state in anything other than obesity rates," says Tulsa resident Sharon McGovern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert