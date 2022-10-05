Letter: Osage Nation is right in call to repeal House Bill 1775

Thank you for the recent article on the Osage Nation’s call to repeal House Bill 1775 (“Repeal sought for HB 1775,” Oct. 1). This is an ill-conceived law that never should have been written and certainly not passed into law.

I applaud the Osage Nation Congress for unanimously passing a resolution to repeal this law. The ambiguity of this law makes it impossible for history to be accurately taught in Oklahoma, making teachers even more uncomfortable with their profession. The challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers is already difficult.

For example, under this law the woman’s suffrage movement should not be taught as it could make men feel bad about not wanting women to have the right to vote.

Nor should civil rights be taught, as some would have you believe that the Civil War had nothing to do with the concept of enslaving a large group of people of a certain race, who were forcibly removed from their country of origin and transported to our country for the purpose of financial gain and power.

Furthermore, obviously we must not teach about the Trail of Tears; surely so many Native Americans were so anxious to get to the promised land of Oklahoma that many of them actually walked.

The misguided people who conceived of and supported this law are simply afraid of history because they lack understanding that the mistakes our country makes. Those who try to acknowledge and correct these mistakes are the real patriots and those who want to hide from them are the fools who harm our future.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.