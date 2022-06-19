Letter: 'Originalist' interpretations of Second Amendment have flaws

I am trying to imagine that the creators of our Constitution understood that citizens’ "right to bear arms" stretched beyond a muzzle loading rifle or a single shot pistol.

This brings me to wonder how an "originalist" judge stretches his archaic attachment to the founders’ thoughts from personal weapons of the 18th century to 21st century weapons.

One would think that an honest originalist would prohibit the regulation of muzzle loaders and single shot pistols but allow governments to freely and without restraint regulate weapons the founders did not even dream of or write about.

It is time to call out the "originalist" hypocrisy and demand that they rule as the founders intended and apply the Second Amendment as the founders envisioned.

