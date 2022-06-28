Letter: 'Originalist' dogma from Supreme Court will leave out many of our assumed rights

Republicans loudly complain about “judicial activism,” but I have yet to hear any complaints about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s repeated public statements regarding how previous Supreme Court decisions were wrong.

Apparently, even though this violates years of protocol, it’s OK if it’s an activist conservative judge. So, while “conservatives” applaud the recent decision regarding abortion, they should be aware of the door that has been opened to eviscerate our rights.

This decision, which allows the state governments to insert themselves between a doctor and patient states that the only rights are those specifically enumerated in the Constitution.

Go read the Constitution. Understand that in this brave new world of minority rule as well as the right’s ongoing policy of fear and division, you have no right to privacy.

We now live in a world where the “originalist” doctrine means that we are bound by 21st century judges interpreting the Constitution as they say the Founders meant when written in the 18th century. This view limits your freedoms going forward.

Do we as a nation, and specifically do “originalists,” truly believe this? Or is it a way to get around precedent, common usage, and 234 years of interpretation since the Constitution was ratified? The Constitution is vague in many areas, allowing for interpretation which would seem to be the Founders' intent.

Do “originalists” truly believe that the Constitution was written so shortsightedly?

I won’t get into the minutiae of the right to bear arms, but understand that this decision means that the Supreme Court will rule on the exact words used and the court’s interpretation of the historical meaning of every word.

Words that aren’t in the Constitution cannot be seen as implied or obvious; you have a right to bear arms, but you do not have a right to ammunition.

