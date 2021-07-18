Letter: Original Tallgrass Prairie Preserve proposal would have harmed Osage Nation citizens

It wasn't oilmen or ranchers who blocked the proposal for a Tallgrass Prairie Preserve — some welcomed the possible purchase of their land; others just wanted to ensure adequate access to their properties.

Besides the access question, the main problem with the original proposal was that it would have destroyed the ability of the Osage Nation to realize the benefits of the below-ground mineral rights to which they were legally entitled and which provided a significant part of the nation's income.

My staff and I spent months meeting with environmentalists, ranchers, farmers, community leaders and tribal nation leaders and developed a compromise agreed to by all the interested parties.

I introduced the bill and was joined by the rest of the Oklahoma congressional delegation.

The Sierra Club — one of the parties that had agreed to the compromise — then sent a letter to its members urging them to lobby committee members to reject the compromise and go back to the original proposal.