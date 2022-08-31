Letter: 'Opportunity' scholarships seem to apply to the fortunate few

I have questions about the Opportunity Scholarship Fund. To whom is the OSF providing "opportunity," the contributor or the student?

If the contributor, who would that most likely be, the lower- or middle- income parent? The single parent? The homeless parent? The immigrant parent? The parent of a disabled child? The tax credit that comes from this contribution is not going to do them any good or make their life better in any way.

If the student, who would that most likely be, the poor or middle-class child who will still not have enough money, even with this "opportunity" to attend a private school? The homeless child? The foster child? The immigrant child? The disabled child? The child with attendance or discipline problems?

All of these would probably not meet the private school's entrance requirements. Even the bullied child has more "opportunity" to transfer schools under Oklahoma's open transfer policies.

The only people who I see can benefit from this program are those people who already are financially stable enough to send their children to private schools.

As contributors, they benefit from the tax credit. As parents, this "opportunity" for their children who might qualify for this program would essentially underwrite their private school tuition. It's a win-win for them – the tax credit and lower tuition. The Opportunity Scholarship Fund is an opportunity for some, not for all, and it siphons available money away from public schools.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.