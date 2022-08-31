 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Opportunity' scholarships seem to apply to the fortunate few

  • 0

I have questions about the Opportunity Scholarship Fund. To whom is the OSF providing "opportunity," the contributor or the student?

If the contributor, who would that most likely be, the lower- or middle- income parent? The single parent? The homeless parent? The immigrant parent? The parent of a disabled child? The tax credit that comes from this contribution is not going to do them any good or make their life better in any way.

If the student, who would that most likely be, the poor or middle-class child who will still not have enough money, even with this "opportunity" to attend a private school? The homeless child? The foster child? The immigrant child? The disabled child? The child with attendance or discipline problems?

All of these would probably not meet the private school's entrance requirements. Even the bullied child has more "opportunity" to transfer schools under Oklahoma's open transfer policies.

People are also reading…

The only people who I see can benefit from this program are those people who already are financially stable enough to send their children to private schools.

As contributors, they benefit from the tax credit. As parents, this "opportunity" for their children who might qualify for this program would essentially underwrite their private school tuition. It's a win-win for them – the tax credit and lower tuition. The Opportunity Scholarship Fund is an opportunity for some, not for all, and it siphons available money away from public schools.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

Letter: Oklahoma congressional delegation voting against our interests

"The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs for seniors, and caps their costs at $2,000 per year. I guess the Republican delegation from Oklahoma is too beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. They all voted against it," says Monkey Island resident Lawrence Kemper.

Letter: Election denial is a disqualifying stance

Letter: Election denial is a disqualifying stance

"Oklahoma’s Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and House categorically state Trump won the 2020 election, yet not only do they fail to cite any evidence, they will not provide a single example of any significant irregularities, almost certainly because they don’t exist or would be so easily disproven," says Tulsa resident Stephen Glenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert