Letter: Opportune time for elected officials to talk to police chief about guns

An opportunity arose for some of Oklahoma's politicians from the June 2 press conference at Saint Francis Hospital following the tragic killings that occurred there on June 1.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, in responding to a question as to “whether he could support legislation to address gun violence,” said: "I am more than happy to work with legislators if they want to bend my ear from a law enforcement perspective and ask what we need."

The opportunity for incumbents and other candidates to get Franklin's input for gun control policymaking should be taken by office-seekers for Oklahoma's governor and attorney general, and those seeking seats as members of Oklahoma's federal congressional delegation.

Maybe Mayor G.T. Bynum, who spoke eloquently at the press conference, will take a lead role in facilitating the process of bringing the office-seekers and Chief Franklin together to address gun control.

Candidates' participation in such a discussion with Franklin regarding gun control may result in some candidates postponing new campaign ads introducing their children as "girls" and "boys" or pointing their finger at each other for being “never Trumpers,” or congratulating themselves for opposing COVID vaccinations.

What could possibly be more important today to our city, our state, and our nation than the issue of gun control?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

