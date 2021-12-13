Letter: Opioid crisis still raging in Oklahoma

The opiate crisis in the state of Oklahoma, including synthetic opioids like fentanyl, is an alarming issue.

People are becoming addicted to pain medication and continue to die at an alarming rate. In Oklahoma, opiate prescriptions are written at a rate of 79.1 to every 100 people, compared to the national average in the United States of 51.4.

The latest data in Oklahoma shows that in 2018, 43% of drug related overdose deaths involved opioids. More overdose deaths involve prescription opioids than alcohol and all illicit drugs combined.

Oklahoma participates in a prescription monitoring program. But that doesn’t put a stop to the illegal drug sales of pressed opioids and fentanyl coming from Mexico.

Within in the child welfare system, I have worked with mothers who are prescribed opioids for legitimate pain reasons and become pregnant. Due to being on the medication for so long, doctors tell these mothers to remain on the medication otherwise it can harm the baby.

However, no one talks about the long term effects pain killers have on the fetus including severe withdrawal after birth and long term effects of possible developmental delays.