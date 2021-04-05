Letter: Open selling of AR-15 style rifles should not be allowed at Tulsa Fairgrounds

Twice a year the Tulsa County Expo Center hosts Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Gun and Arms Show. When I attended in 2018, I was surprised by the open and prominent sale of AR-15-style assault rifles.

AR-15-style rifles were used this year in the mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, and 2019’s shootings in Midland and El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

In Dayton, the assault rifle used by the murderer enabled his killing of nine people and the injuring of 20 others in less than one minute before he was shot by the police.

In one minute, nine were killed. Too fast for the good guys with guns.

I come from a hunting family. Rifles and shotguns don’t bother me. And I understand that people intending to kill others can use virtually anything.

But, an AR-15-style assault rifle allows for rapid, indiscriminate killing, requiring little skill.

I know these weapons appeal to gun enthusiasts and collectors, but we have found the intent behind usage of AR-15-style rifles tragically impossible to predict time and time again.

Despite showing that banning assault weapons reduces mass shootings, a 10-year ban was lifted in 2004. In 2019, there were over 250 mass shootings.