Letter: Open primaries are a bad idea

Recently you have had editorials advocating open primaries in Oklahoma (“Election reforms needed,” Sept. 18). That is a ridiculous idea.

Yes, many races are decided in the primary. That is only because the opposing party or independents did not field a viable candidate, or any candidate.

Let us look at what primaries are for. They are for political parties to select their respective nominees for the general election. Anyone can be an independent candidate in the general election if they obtain the necessary signatures or post a filing fee.

Now let us look at voter registration. When an individual registers to vote, he or she chooses their respective party, or chooses to remain independent. Therefore, it is democracy at its best when a voter chooses a political party or remains independent.

For many years, virtually all races in Oklahoma were decided in the Democratic Party primary or runoff. There was a saying that “you need to register Democrat to have a say-so.” There wasn’t a Republican governor for the first 55 years of statehood.

In the same time, there were only three Republican U.S. senators. Two of those were defeated in their bids for re-election. There wasn’t a Republican senator re-elected in Oklahoma until Henry Bellmon in 1974.

If anyone is unhappy because an election is decided in a primary or runoff, they need to either change their party registration to vote in the primary, or they need to field viable candidates.

