Letter: Only half of Congress is working, so vote out the obstructionists
Congress is functioning as it should. Debate and bargaining until a resolution via compromise is the system in action.

The problem is only 50% of Congress is functioning that way. The other half is bent on destroying the government from within.

The Republicans are all about disparaging, disrupting and destroying the republic via lies or any other process they can think of.

The Democrats are working within the system, as it should be done according to the Constitution. The democratic process is alive within the party. If you want an end to gridlock, vote out the obstructionist, nay-saying Republicans.

