Letter: One party control of government hasn't led to good outcomes

I read with interest the letter “One party” (April 22), expressing relief the Democrats now control all three branches of government and “things can get done.”

What kind of things does the writer long for? Maybe open borders, long gas lines or Portland, Oregon, style mob rule?

That's an interesting idea.

I would call attention to the sovereign country of Venezuela. When Venezuela wasn’t under the control of one party, it was a flourishing bastion of freedom and democracy.

Venezuela was oil rich, had a prosperous workforce and companies.

Venezuela (as are Cuba, Argentina, the Congo, Vietnam, Somalia, Russia, China) is now proudly under one-party control. And what a blessing!

Now the oil must be bought from other countries, except Venezuela can no longer pay for it. Now the peasants are frantically fleeing the utopia of one-party control because toilet paper isn’t available, jobs disappeared and gangs run the countryside.