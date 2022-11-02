Letter: On Tuesday, vote for Christian values

Next Tuesday is Election Day, the day of decision across America. Americans who are responsible and care about the future of our nation will take advantage of a great opportunity to elect leaders in their city, county, state and nation.

Every election seems to be “the most critical election of our time” and this year’s elections fit this definition. Voters should not elect candidates to office because they like their name, know them personally or they represent their political party, but we need to elect candidates who have moral character and values. The question to answer is, what morality and values does a candidate hold?

Most candidates claim some level of morality and values, but running rampant across our country these days is a type of morality and set of values quite different than what people believed and held not too many years ago.

In 1799, the pastor Jedediah Morse said this: “Whenever the pillars of Christianity shall be overthrown, our present republican forms of government, and all the blessing which flow from them, must fall with them.” We don’t want a Christian theocracy in America, but we sure need to return to the Christian principles on which our nation was founded.

Citizens, go cast your vote on Nov. 8 and stand up for biblical morality and values. Our lives and future are literally at stake.

