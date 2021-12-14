Letter: On military vaccinations, the past informs the present

In December 1950, 262 Marines of Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, held off 10,000 North Korean and Chinese troops for control of Toktong Pass that would allow the 7,000 encircled Marines to escape at Chosin Reservoir.

The pass had to be held at all cost, or the surrounded Marines would be killed. Heavy causalities were inflicted upon Fox Company. Many were killed. They had given the ultimate sacrifice so our freedoms would exist.

Before each one of them got on the boat, they were given a series of shots to protect them from illness created by viruses and bacteria. Not one of them asked which shot they were given.

They were ordered to take shots, and they were ordered to fight to the death. If 40 had not gotten the shots, they could have left many foxholes empty. The pass could have fallen resulting in a high number of deaths.

Our governor has decided to interfere in a process he does not understand. He has no military background, and obviously does not understand it.

The National Guard can be called to duty at any time. They could be in Ukraine tomorrow. The loss of 9,000 could lead to a unit not being an effective fighting force.