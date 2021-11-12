Letter: On Julius Jones, listen to the parole board

If Gov. Kevin Stitt fails to take the advice of his own appointees, a member of our community will be dead by the time we gather around our Thanksgiving tables.

Julius Jones has been incarcerated for nearly 20 years. He is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18. There is doubt concerning his guilt. Oklahoma has a long, uniquely twisted history of executing its own citizens, typified by the botched execution of John Grant in McAlester earlier this month.

During Grant’s execution, onlookers watched as a fellow human being convulsed, vomited and heaved for 12 minutes in the name of “justice.” The existence of the death penalty is an embarrassment for our country, and Oklahoma’s fealty to it should shame every citizen who loves their nation and their neighbor.

In determining the fate of Jones, Oklahoma has an opportunity. With a single stroke of his pen, Stitt could save a man’s life and lead the country out of the barbaric practice of murdering its own citizens. He has the opportunity to make Oklahoma a model of true justice by extending mercy.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board voted 3-1 for him to do just that. I urge Stitt to take the advice of his appointees and draw on our shared Christian faith in offering mercy to his brother in Christ.