Letter: On election day, we need to vote for new leadership

It is time to vote for your interests. We have highly contested elections for the first time in several years. Why? Maybe our current officials have taken us for granted and think we are not paying attention.

Our current governor and his appointed secretary of education want to redirect public school funding to their charter school buddies. Our representatives in Congress have all voted no on bills to improve infrastructure, to help struggling veterans, and to lower medication costs (including insulin).

At the same time, they have voted to make women’s health care more difficult, to make it harder to vote, to rewrite (or ignore) American history, and to protect the big conglomerates rather than individuals and families. They vote lockstep with their party and offer no compromise.

In this election, a clear choice exists — to stop the decline of K-12 education, to support rural and urban Oklahomans, to stop the grifting of taxpayers’ dollars. Look at all the candidates — vote for the individual, not the party.

One example: Madison Horn is running for U.S. senator is a cybersecurity expert. This is a critical issue for national defense. If elected, Oklahoma will be represented by the Senate’s leading cyber expert. Or you can vote for the Southern Baptist preacher who acts more like a Pharisee than a disciple of Christ.

Vote — for yourself, your family, your friends and even those you disagree with. We need change for the common good; not continuation of support for the elite.

