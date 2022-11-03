 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: On Election Day, think twice before voting for Stitt

I don’t know who's going to vote for Kevin Stitt.

We Indians will have a hard time doing so. He’s gone after us from day one and has recently hired new Washington, D.C., lawyers to do so.

Women, as well as men who are concerned about reproductive choice for our wives, daughters, and granddaughters, think that they know more about that subject than he does.

Rural folks in Oklahoma who are worried about the viability of their towns and their schools can’t be happy about his school voucher plan.

The Tulsa World reminded me Sunday: “Financial scandals have plagued the administration: $1.8 million to buy PPE that never arrived, $31 million in federal emergency education funds questioned in an audit, an unnecessary move of the public health lab, a pandemic center that never opened, millions in alleged overspending at state parks by Swadley’s B-B-Q and the Legislature taking over nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds due to Stitt’s inaction.

“‘Running the state like a business’ has led The Commonwealth Fund to rank Oklahoma’s response to the pandemic 50th (out of 51) in the nation, and most sources say the state suffered one of the highest COVID death rates in the nation with an estimated 17,000 lives lost.

“The Oklahoma Health Department went through three directors and four state epidemiologists. Political disagreements resulted in people removed from state commissions, including the state education board, Oklahoma Health Care Authority and veterans commission,” said the Tulsa World.

Consider your vote carefully.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

